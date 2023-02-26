StockNews.com Upgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to “Hold”

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $12.20 on Friday. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 160,929 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.