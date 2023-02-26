Strike (STRK) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Strike token can now be purchased for $15.96 or 0.00067894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $57.43 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,598,208 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

