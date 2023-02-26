Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $184,215.17 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $184,215.17 and $4,212.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00217277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00048232 USD and is down -21.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,575.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.