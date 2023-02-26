Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.15

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and traded as low as $9.60. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 1,495 shares.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

