Swipe Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $184.47 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 556,125,522 coins and its circulating supply is 556,124,897 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

