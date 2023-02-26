Systematic Financial Management LP Has $853,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

