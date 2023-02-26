Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

