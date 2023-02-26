Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.70% of Targa Resources worth $95,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.67. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

