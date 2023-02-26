Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.

TDOC stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after buying an additional 4,018,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,783,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,468,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after buying an additional 875,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

