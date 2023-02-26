Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.45 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.61) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.40) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.13) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.89 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.55. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.