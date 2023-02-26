Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.27

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.27 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 152.20 ($1.83). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 152.80 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,053,932 shares traded.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Magdalene Miller purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £10,290 ($12,391.62). Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

