Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $155.27

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.27 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 152.20 ($1.83). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 152.80 ($1.84), with a volume of 1,053,932 shares traded.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72.
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.
