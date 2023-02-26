Tenset (10SET) Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $129.64 million and $48,274.82 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00419582 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,582.36 or 0.28360995 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,674,785 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.