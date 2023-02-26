The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 4.7% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

