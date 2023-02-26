The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $242.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average of $241.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $300.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

