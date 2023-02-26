The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

