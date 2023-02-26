The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15.
About The LGL Group
Read More
