The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $202,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $328.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $141.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

