The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.59 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $25.56 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.90.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

