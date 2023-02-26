The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:TKR opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

