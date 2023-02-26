Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $59,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after buying an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after buying an additional 118,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after buying an additional 114,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,880,000 after buying an additional 341,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $121.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

