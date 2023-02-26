TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.15.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a PE ratio of -158.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TPG will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. TPG’s payout ratio is presently -519.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TPG by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

