TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

