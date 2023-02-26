TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPIC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.
TPI Composites Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
