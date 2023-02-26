TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 7.49%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

TriMas Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. TriMas has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TriMas by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.