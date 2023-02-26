Truist Financial Boosts DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $90.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.43.
DaVita Stock Performance
Shares of DVA opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. DaVita has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $323,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in DaVita by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,108,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DaVita by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
