Truist Financial Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $150.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74. Etsy has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.