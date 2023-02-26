Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $109.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.