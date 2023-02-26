TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 467.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,643,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 3,001,379 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after buying an additional 2,535,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 14,392.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,202,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TuSimple by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Stock Performance

About TuSimple

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

