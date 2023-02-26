U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $929.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.64. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

