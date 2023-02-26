U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
U.S. Silica Stock Up 11.9 %
Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $929.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.64. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.
Insider Activity at U.S. Silica
In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
Featured Articles
