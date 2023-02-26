Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

