Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $210.55. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.