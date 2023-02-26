United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $134.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $134,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

