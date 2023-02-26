United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $42.96 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,416 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $52.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

