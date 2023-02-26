United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $56.78 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,593 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.77 and its 200 day moving average is $345.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

