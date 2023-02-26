United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 23,476 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $64,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

