United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 9,482 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.