UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $484.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

