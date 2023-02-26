UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $452.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

