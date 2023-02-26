Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

