Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 766,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.08. The company has a market cap of $273.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

