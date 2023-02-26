Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $344,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VTV stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.