Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

