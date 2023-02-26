VEON Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.
VEON Price Performance
VEON stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
