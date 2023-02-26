VEON Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

VEON Price Performance

VEON stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. VEON has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Get VEON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in VEON by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VEON by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at $2,016,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.