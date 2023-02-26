Veritaseum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,029.45 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for about $38.19 or 0.00161469 BTC on exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $82.10 million and $4,029.45 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00423034 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.13 or 0.28594285 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

