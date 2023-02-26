Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.46 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,547.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00402785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00090583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00642928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00577207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00177583 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,201,560 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.