VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.77.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.29 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852,465 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

