VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.13 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.77.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Shares of VICI opened at $33.29 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in VICI Properties by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,429,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852,465 shares in the last quarter.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Featured Stories
