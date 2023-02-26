Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.13 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.01.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

