Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $204,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,352,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,092,000 after buying an additional 218,531 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,526,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.