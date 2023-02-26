Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.87 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.