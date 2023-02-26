Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.80 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00016159 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $103.19 million and $6.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00218936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,494.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.6701231 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,221,060.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

