Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $55.38 million and $840,922.50 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00078240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00055410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001085 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,202,505 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.